Truist Financial Weighs in on Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.43. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,013,000 after buying an additional 173,155 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 247,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 534,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 34,414 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $25,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $60,588.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,347 shares of company stock worth $2,030,551 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

