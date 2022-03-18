Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) to post $150.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.40 million. Trustmark reported sales of $165.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $629.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $635.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $685.07 million, with estimates ranging from $672.50 million to $692.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $31.41 on Friday. Trustmark has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 63.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Trustmark by 3,045.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the third quarter worth $206,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

