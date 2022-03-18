TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.37 million.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.19. TTEC has a 1-year low of $68.83 and a 1-year high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of TTEC by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

