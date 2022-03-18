TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,693,600 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the February 13th total of 2,162,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 997.6 days.

OTCMKTS TUIFF opened at $3.00 on Friday. TUI has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

Get TUI alerts:

TUI Company Profile (Get Rating)

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.