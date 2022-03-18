two (NYSE:TWOA) Short Interest Update

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:TWOA opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. TWO has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TWO by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 108,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 51,059 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of TWO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of TWO by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 620,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 220,584 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TWO by 441.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 223,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 182,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of TWO during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

