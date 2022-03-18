Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $99.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $115.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN stock opened at $88.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,750 shares of company stock worth $15,078,181 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.