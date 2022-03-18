U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $9.25.

USX opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $236.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Chairman Max L. Fuller acquired 147,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $593,854.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 195,243 shares of company stock worth $770,279. Corporate insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 21,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 148,666 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

