Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.92) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($50.22) to €43.50 ($47.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

UBSFY stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

