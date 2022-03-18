UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 119,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 46,646 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITCI stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $238,005.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $8,411,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 556,077 shares of company stock valued at $26,523,231. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

