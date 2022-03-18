UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.25% of Kronos Bio worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 60.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kronos Bio by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KRON. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kronos Bio from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:KRON opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.