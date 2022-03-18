UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Columbia Banking System worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COLB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after buying an additional 62,511 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 327.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 21.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 133,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth about $3,091,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 106,615.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of COLB opened at $34.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $50.16.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLB. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.