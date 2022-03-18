UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,647 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celsius by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,900,000 after acquiring an additional 341,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,089,000 after acquiring an additional 110,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,145,000 after acquiring an additional 133,098 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 237.04 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.38. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $110.22.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CELH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

About Celsius (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.