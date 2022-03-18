UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,975 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Skyline Champion worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 46.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 194.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SKY. StockNews.com downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.07. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

