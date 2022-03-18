UBS Group Cuts Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $10.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research cut Zynga from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Zynga from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.64.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.70 and a beta of -0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 58.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after buying an additional 11,839,136 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zynga by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,885,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,069,000 after purchasing an additional 989,291 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,596,000 after buying an additional 8,229,034 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,335,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,149,000 after buying an additional 6,062,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,582,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,940,000 after buying an additional 616,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

