UBS Group Cuts Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $10.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research cut Zynga from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Zynga from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.64.
NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.70 and a beta of -0.07.
About Zynga
Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.
