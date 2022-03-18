UBS Group Downgrades Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to Neutral

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $214.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $260.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $205.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.80. Cummins has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $274.76.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Cummins by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Cummins by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.