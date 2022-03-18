UBS Group Reiterates “€18.75” Price Target for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)

UBS Group set a €18.75 ($20.60) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($20.88) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($20.33) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($23.08) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.40 ($25.71) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.58) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.54 ($21.47).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of €13.65 ($15.00) and a 1-year high of €16.48 ($18.11).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

