UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.35 Million

Analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will report $353.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $347.90 million and the highest is $357.50 million. UDR posted sales of $299.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

UDR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.36. 16,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,771. UDR has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 302.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

