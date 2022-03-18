Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

ULBI stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 54,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 57,930 shares of company stock valued at $259,213. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultralife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ultralife by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultralife by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

