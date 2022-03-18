Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

UGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.92.

UGP stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultrapar Participações (UGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.