Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.36 and last traded at $19.50. 66,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,584,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Umpqua by 37,273.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth about $49,879,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Umpqua by 368.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,211 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Umpqua by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

