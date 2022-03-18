United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,002,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,709,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.