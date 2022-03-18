United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of United Fire Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

UFCS opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $722.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.02. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $36.40.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $253.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.80 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. CWM LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in United Fire Group by 99,614.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

