United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.79. United States Cellular posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USM shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE:USM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,991. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.64. United States Cellular has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $39.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 1,822.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

