United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Down to $34.55

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.55, but opened at $33.51. United States Steel shares last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 490,338 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. United States Steel’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.37%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

