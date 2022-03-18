Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UVE. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Universal Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

UVE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. 1,102,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,004. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $404.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.12. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, CFO Frank Wilcox purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,750 shares of company stock worth $176,355. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Universal Insurance by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Universal Insurance by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Universal Insurance by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Universal Insurance by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

