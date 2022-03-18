Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $782,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $811,950.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00.
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00.
Shares of UPST traded up $8.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.47. 14,807,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,560,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 88.99 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.95. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $401.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,779,000 after purchasing an additional 340,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after purchasing an additional 315,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,266,000 after purchasing an additional 108,404 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.
About Upstart (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
