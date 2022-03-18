Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $782,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $811,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00.

Shares of UPST traded up $8.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.47. 14,807,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,560,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 88.99 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.95. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,779,000 after purchasing an additional 340,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after purchasing an additional 315,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,266,000 after purchasing an additional 108,404 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.