Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ur-Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,082,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 188,866 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,861,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 1,730,171 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 8,817,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,085,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after buying an additional 229,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 27.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,278,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 1,359,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.74 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $377.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

