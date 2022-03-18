Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

TSE URE opened at C$2.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$477.83 million and a P/E ratio of -14.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.93. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$2.72.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

