Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock.
TSE URE opened at C$2.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$477.83 million and a P/E ratio of -14.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.93. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$2.72.
Ur-Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.