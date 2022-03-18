VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) Trading Up 8.4%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.10 and last traded at $58.10. Approximately 71,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 93,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.58.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.94.
