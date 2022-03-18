Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

