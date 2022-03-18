Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49.

