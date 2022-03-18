Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Increased by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.3% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.