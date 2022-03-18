Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,428 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 119,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 296,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 135,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 98,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 77,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.78. 26,385,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,835,088. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

