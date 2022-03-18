Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $28,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.40. 508,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,727. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $179.46 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.84 and a 200 day moving average of $209.78.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

