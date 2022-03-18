Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $79.25

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.25 and last traded at $79.89, with a volume of 156785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.57.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
