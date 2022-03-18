Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $79.25

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.25 and last traded at $79.89, with a volume of 156785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

