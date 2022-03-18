Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.0% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,993,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,691,000 after purchasing an additional 215,803 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,330,000 after purchasing an additional 606,735 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,455,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,744,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,226,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,949,000 after purchasing an additional 193,036 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

