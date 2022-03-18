Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.8% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Whelan Financial boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 165,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 97,862 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 11,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $88.83 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average is $107.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

