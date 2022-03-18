Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 190,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 230,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,256,000. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 792,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,034,000 after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

