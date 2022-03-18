Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 210.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IVOG traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.00. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,934. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.98. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $219.31.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.