Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 417,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,942 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,148 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,895,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,668. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average of $84.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

