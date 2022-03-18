VAULT One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,023.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002802 BTC on exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $621,005.62 and $1,023.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00045622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.56 or 0.06858976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,472.25 or 0.99691841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00040258 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 545,882 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

