Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Up to $4.02

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $4.16. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 305 shares trading hands.

VAXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxxinity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Movers Lab LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth about $91,020,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth about $5,619,000.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

