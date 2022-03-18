Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after buying an additional 695,661 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,845,000 after buying an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 504,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,465,000 after buying an additional 343,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $191.76 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.83.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.