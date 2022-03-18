Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 8,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Ventas stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,285.81%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,927,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 290,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 118,653 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ventas by 559.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.34.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

