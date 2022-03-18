Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Given New $61.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.91.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $59.25 on Thursday. Ventas has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 423.24, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 1,285.81%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ventas by 32.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after purchasing an additional 258,377 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Ventas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Ventas by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ventas by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after acquiring an additional 49,901 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 350.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

