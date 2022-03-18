Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,181. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

TSN opened at $88.60 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

