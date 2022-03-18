Veriti Management LLC Invests $256,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,318 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $101,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,723. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

