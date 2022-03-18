Veriti Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IPG opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

