Veriti Management LLC Sells 397 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $353,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,986,100. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $52.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

About Toll Brothers (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.