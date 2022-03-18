Veriti Management LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after acquiring an additional 415,477 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $61,313,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 187,535 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,488,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,965,000 after acquiring an additional 130,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $929,814.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,320 shares of company stock worth $4,405,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $209.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.03 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.64 and its 200 day moving average is $205.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.